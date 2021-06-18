Archer (Mobile App)

Our UX design team created a prototype for a theoretical social media app that was addressing user's needs to have more control over the content they see.

A majority of those interviewed during our research phase stated that they were dissatisfied with the irrelevant content on their social media feeds. We decided to create the basic layout of a social media app with some unique features to help users filter content more accurately.

The first addition was adding a voting system that would rank comments and posts based on relevancy to a topic. The second addition was requiring posts to be grouped under topics so that overall users can pick which topics they want shown on their feed.

The separation between following someone and following their content is addressed in this design. It is built into this design that you can still follow a friend and not consume their content, unlike other apps where you need to mute them directly.

Our prototype testing showed that although the UI needed to be improved, the function of the app is easy to use and was attractive to those who were annoyed with mainstream social media.