Sam

DailyUI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

DailyUI #002 - Credit Card Checkout webstore store checkout minimal black and white interface ux adobe xd design ui dailyui
For this design I wanted to create a checkout form for an online store, I wanted to restrict my colour palette drastically to challenge myself as I was inspired by UI elements from Schuh and Nike. I found it quite difficult to produce as there is so many little details that are important for checkout stages like this one.

