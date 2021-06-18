DailyUI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this design I wanted to create a checkout form for an online store, I wanted to restrict my colour palette drastically to challenge myself as I was inspired by UI elements from Schuh and Nike. I found it quite difficult to produce as there is so many little details that are important for checkout stages like this one.