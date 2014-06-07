Armen M

Bounded Thoughts

Armen M
Armen M
  • Save
Bounded Thoughts illustration art design pencil color new digital
Download color palette

Thoughts can be baked into our head and stay there for awhile.
If we're not carefull it will rott and add damage on our lifes. The colors represent the coumaflage we put on our face, pretentending everything is fine.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Armen M
Armen M

More by Armen M

View profile
    • Like