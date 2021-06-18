Uitrial testers pool

Bohdan Pshenichnyi
Uitrial allows you to test your interactive UI/UX prototypes on a readily available testers pool, with a click of a button. Or invite your users and people you know to take part in your usability tests!
https://uitrial.com

The usability and prototype testing platform ✌️

