Looking Through

Looking Through adobe photoshop art digital illustration digital art design illustration graphic design
The thought for this illustration came after I'd taken a photo of this very colourful and tropical themed washroom. The mirrors are in a way a two way mirror where you view a whole different setting on the other side.

