Rodrigo Alvarez

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 1 - "Rocketship"

Rodrigo Alvarez
Rodrigo Alvarez
Daily Logo Challenge: Day 1 - "Rocketship" two-tone retro rocketship vector logo graphic design design branding
I decided to start the daily logo challenge, and the first prompt was "Rocketship". I chose the company name "Comet" and decided to go for a laid back, retro style design.

I had in mind the idea of a mobile application that cleans up and speeds up your phone, and so I decided to concentrate on the idea of "Speed". I also wanted to integrate the letter "C" for Comet into the main logo itself, and I feel I succeeded at that.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Rodrigo Alvarez
Rodrigo Alvarez

