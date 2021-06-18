Daily Logo Challenge: Day 1 - "Rocketship"

Trending designs to inspire you
I decided to start the daily logo challenge, and the first prompt was "Rocketship". I chose the company name "Comet" and decided to go for a laid back, retro style design.
I had in mind the idea of a mobile application that cleans up and speeds up your phone, and so I decided to concentrate on the idea of "Speed". I also wanted to integrate the letter "C" for Comet into the main logo itself, and I feel I succeeded at that.