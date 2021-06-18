Team work | Pollito project

In the age of planned obsolescence, there are those of us who refuse to produce waste on a large or small scale.

That's how Pollito Project was born, on the need to show the world that everything is reparable if you put enough love on it.

This piece honors that project.

This piece honors everyone that fights unsustainable linear production (and consumption) model of living.

Digital painting.

210mm x 297mm

Place a bid at https://zora.co/florflai/3652

✷✷✷

En la era de la obsolescencia programada, hay quienes nos negamos a producir residuos a gran o pequeña escala.

Así nació el proyecto Pollito, sobre la necesidad de mostrarle al mundo que todo es reparable si le pones suficiente cariño.

Esta pieza honra ese proyecto.

Esta pieza honra a todos los que luchan contra el modelo de vida lineal insostenible de producción y consumo.

Pintura digital.

210 mm x 297 mm

Haz una oferta en https://zora.co/florflai/3652