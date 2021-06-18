Riley Cran

Collage #4

Collage #4 lettering collage
The inside of my head often looks like this. Little scraps of ideas that I can’t seem to stop thinking about. Once an idea appeals to me, I find it difficult to get rid of. So I try my best to merge ideas, and notice if the trends in my sketches overlap.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
