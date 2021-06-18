Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mftah24

Simple G Logo Concept

Mftah24
Mftah24
  • Save
Simple G Logo Concept branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Hi! This is my first logo design...
Any thought would be highly appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Mftah24
Mftah24
Like