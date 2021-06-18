Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rodrigo Alvarez

Mt. Vernon Capital Logo

Mt. Vernon Capital Logo vector logo graphic design design modernist modernism branding
A Modernist take on a financial institution logo.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
