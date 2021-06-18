Ashley Chin

Leaf self-portrait

Leaf self-portrait collage illustration nature art self-portrait
Given the task to create a self-portrait in 45 minutes, using any medium.

I chose to cut leaves with a scalpel to give the impression of my face blending into nature.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
