Christina Shults

Firefall Coffee Packaging

Christina Shults
Christina Shults
  • Save
Firefall Coffee Packaging firefall coffee label branding identity design package design california yosemite coffee shop coffee packaging
Download color palette

Concept packaging for Firefall Coffee Roasting, a coffee shop located in a small town outside of Yosemite National Park. It gets its name from the Firefall event that happens annually.

Christina Shults
Christina Shults

More by Christina Shults

View profile
    • Like