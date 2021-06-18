🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
INDIA’S FIRST AND THE ONLY JOINT EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAM
IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis presents India’s first and the only joint EMBA degree program for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The continuous evolution and transformation of executive education will be the most important catalyst enabling strategic transitions in the 21st century. Keeping in line with this thought, our joint Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree in Mumbai focuses on making leadership succeed and allowing change-management thrive
visit: https://iitb-wustl.org/
Full ppt on:
https://www.slideshare.net/iitbwustl/5-benefits-of-an-emba-to-your-employer