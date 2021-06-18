Cornelio

Ps5 App Store Redesign

Cornelio
Cornelio
  • Save
Ps5 App Store Redesign ux design ui app
Download color palette

Ps5 App Store Redesign Crnlo 2021
Prototype + Ui / Ux Design
https://youtu.be/-1FTB9wNBX8 Video Prototype Figma
Música : Cornelio Fl20 + Pro Tools

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Cornelio
Cornelio

More by Cornelio

View profile
    • Like