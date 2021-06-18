Theo Luciano

Streaming platform concept

Theo Luciano
Theo Luciano
  • Save
Streaming platform concept figma desktop design desktop shows streaming mobile design mobile app design mobile app mobile design app
Download color palette

A homework project for the Shift Nudge design course.

Working with grids and containers.

Feedback welcome!

Theo Luciano
Theo Luciano

More by Theo Luciano

View profile
    • Like