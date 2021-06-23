Cocktail Time!

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Last week, Voodoo announced its acquisition of long-time partner BidShake. Alex Yazdi, our co-founder, wrote a statement about this event. On our side, we wanted to illustrate this article in a playful and refreshing way. 🍹
Bidshake are famous for their "milkshake" illustrations, with glasses and straws. That's the axis we chose, adding a little Voodoo umbrella on top, like a cherry on a cake for the metaphor! 🍒
I also hesitated with a second version focused on puzzle pieces, included in this shot, but finally found this representation too common, and kind of boring in the end.
