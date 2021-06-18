Custom Font: Rebar (WIP – Sample 2)

Couple more explorations of my first custom font “Rebar”. Going full Texan with this one.

The font is called “Rebar” because my original inspiration was to try to shape the characters as if they were made from metal rebar. I feel like the final shapes lend themselves well to natural/western themes but also work well in a futuristic/sci-fi context. I have an affinity for both of those things so I’d call that a win-win. 🤠😎