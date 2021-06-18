Custom Font: Rebar (WIP – Sample 2)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Couple more explorations of my first custom font “Rebar”. Going full Texan with this one.
The font is called “Rebar” because my original inspiration was to try to shape the characters as if they were made from metal rebar. I feel like the final shapes lend themselves well to natural/western themes but also work well in a futuristic/sci-fi context. I have an affinity for both of those things so I’d call that a win-win. 🤠😎