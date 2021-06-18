Leonardo Da Vinci Museum App

Hi everyone! 👋 this is my Leonardo Da Vinci Museum Concept App 🏛️

.

“Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” – L.D.V.

.

Let me know what you think!

Happy to read your comment.

if you like, hit the like button, it would help me a lot.

Feel free to like, save, comment.