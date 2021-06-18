Євген Резніченко

🛍 Редизайн сайту діджитал агентства

  1. milira.net - 2.png
  2. milira.net - 1.png

Розроблені структура, розміщення елементів, візуальні акценти та анімація.

Переглянути прототип - https://bit.ly/3vCXcvI

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
