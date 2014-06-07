While taking Graphic Design II at Kent State University, I was assigned to create a new glyph for an existent typeface. I chose to create a glyph that represents immunity to a disease. I represented it in three forms: as a typographic illustration, in larger format, and functioning in a table as used in a professional setting. To view the entire project and more about my process, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/16259367/New-Glyph-for-OCR-Extended.