Custom Font: Rebar (WIP – Sample 1)

Testing out an export of my first font: “Rebar”. Working in Glyphs is a lot of fun, but it felt great to get the font into Illustrator and spin up some quick designs to see how it works in practice.

Left to do: more kerning, finish all punctuation marks, and build out more weights. I may do an italics set, we’ll see.

This has been a fascinating journey. I’m learning a lot but it’s easy to second-guess decisions as I don’t know what I don’t know, nor what “mistakes” I’m making. I’m trusting my gut though. All feedback is most welcome. 🙏🏼