Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Magda Piqué
Nacar Design

Value stickers into Nacar internal webpage

Magda Piqué
Nacar Design
Magda Piqué for Nacar Design
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi!
As an UI designer I wanted to do my own version of this HR requirement and previous solution of the graphic dep. with the stickers and poster. For this I played around with the stickers designed by my colleague @carlavim and I integrated them to make them part of my professional field: UI design into the internal Nacar webpage. I think is an easy and dynamic way to keep on insisting on this concept in a indirect way
Check out Nacar RRSS here:
Website | Instagram | Linkedin

1 4x
Rebound of
Nacar Values Stickers
By Carla Vives
View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Nacar Design
Nacar Design
Strategic Design Agency

More by Nacar Design

View profile
    • Like