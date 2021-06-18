Value stickers into Nacar internal webpage

Hi!

As an UI designer I wanted to do my own version of this HR requirement and previous solution of the graphic dep. with the stickers and poster. For this I played around with the stickers designed by my colleague @carlavim and I integrated them to make them part of my professional field: UI design into the internal Nacar webpage. I think is an easy and dynamic way to keep on insisting on this concept in a indirect way

