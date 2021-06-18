Hamza iklafen

#DailyUI 002 credit card checkout form for a travel store

Hamza iklafen
Hamza iklafen
  • Save
#DailyUI 002 credit card checkout form for a travel store designer clean minimal online store professional credit card checkout graphic design
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
Today I am sharing with you #DailyUI 02, where it revolves around a credti card checkout form of a travel store. I have chosen purple and it's shades as main color and also took a minimalistic and clean approach in what concerns the design.

Email: thebrandinghamza@gmail.com

Thank you!

Hamza iklafen
Hamza iklafen

More by Hamza iklafen

View profile
    • Like