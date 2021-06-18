Andrey Drozdov

Little Town

Little Town generative modeling render 3d blender3dart blender3d
Hey guys, I've just discovered how easy it is to instance and scatter things around in #b3d using #geometrynodes and a little bit of modeling. The cool part is that you can set up a node tree and generate an infinite number of building variations by simply changing the seed value. If you're interested in how it works, feel free to grab the project file below.

Project file (Blender 2.92 or higher): https://www.dropbox.com/s/0la0w0ceejhp675/town.zip?dl=0

Behance | Instagram | Twitter

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
