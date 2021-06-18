Little Town

Hey guys, I've just discovered how easy it is to instance and scatter things around in #b3d using #geometrynodes and a little bit of modeling. The cool part is that you can set up a node tree and generate an infinite number of building variations by simply changing the seed value. If you're interested in how it works, feel free to grab the project file below.

Project file (Blender 2.92 or higher): https://www.dropbox.com/s/0la0w0ceejhp675/town.zip?dl=0

