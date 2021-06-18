Aegis Shield Sticker | Beyblade Dragon🐲

I made this Aegis Shield Dragon sticker as a part of a Beyblade Game that I am designing. Aegis Shield is one of the Beyblade characters in the game.

This is completely made in Figma😉

Sneak peek the game on Playstore to see more designs

(Bladers: Online Multiplayer Spinning Tops)💫

From now on I will be posting my work in progress here.

At this time of posting it is having 340,000+ installs on Playstore. Will soon be launching to iOS.

Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁

#graphicsdesign #beyblade #aegis #shield #purple #pink #vector #figma #dragon🐲

