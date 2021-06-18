Aegis Shield Sticker | Beyblade Dragon🐲

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I made this Aegis Shield Dragon sticker as a part of a Beyblade Game that I am designing. Aegis Shield is one of the Beyblade characters in the game.
This is completely made in Figma😉
Sneak peek the game on Playstore to see more designs
(Bladers: Online Multiplayer Spinning Tops)💫
From now on I will be posting my work in progress here.
At this time of posting it is having 340,000+ installs on Playstore. Will soon be launching to iOS.
Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁
#graphicsdesign #beyblade #aegis #shield #purple #pink #vector #figma #dragon🐲
