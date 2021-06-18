It is a D+C monogram letter logo design concept.

Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

If you need any digital currency logo design, I am available for a new project.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

_ _ _

• mdkuddussardar409@gmail.com

fiverr

Let's connect:

• twitter

• Behance • Facebook • Linkedin