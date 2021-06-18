Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tracy Ning

Grocers' Mark (Concept)

Tracy Ning
Tracy Ning
  • Save
Grocers' Mark (Concept) branding logo graphic art graphic design
Download color palette

Conceptual branding project for a hypothetical client.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Tracy Ning
Tracy Ning

More by Tracy Ning

View profile
    • Like