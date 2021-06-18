Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moyo.
Dog robot 3D model

Dog robot 3D model 3d illustration modeling render c4d dog robot robot dog 3d moyo design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
  1. dogg.png
  2. Dog robot sketch.jpg
  3. dog robot plain render0006.jpg

This is my first 3D model from the 2D sketch. Shout out to @Tran Mau Tri Tam for helping me render it.

From @Creative Tribe / @Officience

