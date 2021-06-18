Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lourdes Indelicato

Les Astronautes Wines

Lourdes Indelicato
Lourdes Indelicato
  • Save
Les Astronautes Wines illustration design branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Ilustration for Les Astronautes Wines brand.

Follow them IG: @astronauteswines

Behance Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121574435/Les-Astronautes-Wines

Lourdes Indelicato
Lourdes Indelicato

More by Lourdes Indelicato

View profile
    • Like