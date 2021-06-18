I recently did some fun #Juneteenth #celebration graphics for friends over Black Scranton ❤️💚🖤🏁💥🎉

—

Black Scranton is celebrating the opening of the #Black #Scranton Center for #Arts & #Culture (BSPCAC) & Juneteenth.⚡️

Juneteenth Jubilee is about bringing the #community together for a day of celebration for the #love black people, #joy, #solidarity, and #fundraising. ⚡️🖤⚡️

—

Head over to @blackscranton for more details. HAPPY JUNETEENTH!! JUNE 19, 2021.