I recently did some fun #Juneteenth #celebration graphics for friends over Black Scranton ❤️💚🖤🏁💥🎉
—
Black Scranton is celebrating the opening of the #Black #Scranton Center for #Arts & #Culture (BSPCAC) & Juneteenth.⚡️
Juneteenth Jubilee is about bringing the #community together for a day of celebration for the #love black people, #joy, #solidarity, and #fundraising. ⚡️🖤⚡️
—
Head over to @blackscranton for more details. HAPPY JUNETEENTH!! JUNE 19, 2021.