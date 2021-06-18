Easin Arafat 🔥
ITO Team

Crypto Landing Page - Solana Redesign

Easin Arafat 🔥
ITO Team
Easin Arafat 🔥 for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Landing Page - Solana Redesign logo branding 3d solana crypto landing page cryptocurrency landing page design landing page crypto ui design design minimal ui
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my crypto landing page hero area design. full landing page will coming soon!

Thanks
Easin

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects itobd2019@gmail.com

Follow Us:
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like