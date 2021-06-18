Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ice cream maker logo

ice cream
The original idea of using the letter V as a cup or ice cream cone.
At the request of the customer, an elegant business style in the spirit of Italy, since the ice cream is made using Italian technology.

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
