Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prajwal Kumar ss

Dribbble app redesign

Prajwal Kumar ss
Prajwal Kumar ss
  • Save
Dribbble app redesign branding logo illustration product design app design app interface design ux ui interfacedesign
Download color palette

A version of dribbble app redesigned to suit more of minimalism and to bring out the skills in me to practice. This design is extensively inspired by dribbble by itself as well as instagram too. Do let me know your views and maybe, a deserving feedback for the same

Prajwal Kumar ss
Prajwal Kumar ss

More by Prajwal Kumar ss

View profile
    • Like