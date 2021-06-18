Tijana

Daily UI day 007 - Settings

Daily UI day 007 - Settings figma 007 dailyui
Daily UI Challenge day 007/100 - todays task was to create settings interface.
I created interface for some bank settings for desktop and mobile too.

Used Figma for today's task.

Any feedback would be appreciated. <3

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
