DAY 20 - HOME MONITORING DASHBOARD
This can monitor your power consumption on each day for separate rooms, temperature & a lot more similar features in it.
Software used - Figma, Morph
Effects used are skeumorphism and glassmorphism
If you like it do appreciate it through your likes and comments.
This can be duplicated from Figma using - https://tinyurl.com/74prdewx
dribble -
HAPPY DESIGNING!!