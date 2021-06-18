Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DAY 20 - HOME MONITORING DASHBOARD

This can monitor your power consumption on each day for separate rooms, temperature & a lot more similar features in it.

Software used - Figma, Morph
Effects used are skeumorphism and glassmorphism

This can be duplicated from Figma using - https://tinyurl.com/74prdewx

