Epicurate

Epicurate

Driftime®
Driftime®
Epicurate digital visual animation interface ux ui web identity branding brand logo design
Bringing world-class chefs direct to your table, for an experience impossible to forget. Epicurate aim to be more than just a platform, they aim to be a place that builds memories and unforgettable experiences.

View Full Case Study Here:
https://driftime.media/driftime-epicurate/

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Ethical Design for the Mavericks of today.
