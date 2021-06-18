Wati Rivca

YGR - Unlocking Real Value

Wati Rivca
Wati Rivca
  • Save
YGR - Unlocking Real Value comercial real estate designs logodesign simple elegant new fresh icon vector logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Winning design contest https://id.linkedin.com/company/ygr

Wati Rivca
Wati Rivca

More by Wati Rivca

View profile
    • Like