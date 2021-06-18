Nacar Values Stickers

Hi dribbblers!

As a graphic designer I had the mission to integrate the Nacar culture that the HR team has been working on in the company branding. This values define the way we do things at Nacar, which guides every decision we make on our daily basis. I wanted to translate them in a graphic way into stickers and a poster and so give all employees information about the company culture in an illustrative and friendly way.

These are two examples of the multiple applications they can have: stickers, tote bags, posters, notebooks… I dare you to rebound it with your own proposal!

Check out Nacar RRSS here:

Website | Instagram | Linkedin