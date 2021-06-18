Antonius Oktavian

Menthok Bird Flat Illustration

Antonius Oktavian
Antonius Oktavian
  • Save
Menthok Bird Flat Illustration graphic design logo vector simple illustration branding animal design
Download color palette

Menthok means Cairina moschata species in duck family.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Antonius Oktavian
Antonius Oktavian

More by Antonius Oktavian

View profile
    • Like