Luiza Medeiros

InFit - Fitness Equipment Rental App

Luiza Medeiros
Luiza Medeiros
  • Save
InFit - Fitness Equipment Rental App fitness mobile interface design app design ux ui
Download color palette

Academic Project - The project consisted in developing a interface for a fitness equipment rental app. For this project I choose a clean, contemporary neomorphic design that would feel familiar to the user and could be easy to navigate. The project was executed on Adobe XD.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Luiza Medeiros
Luiza Medeiros

More by Luiza Medeiros

View profile
    • Like