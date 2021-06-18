Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pino Pinot - Les Astronautes - Label Design

Pino Pinot - Les Astronautes - Label Design vector logo label wine typography graphic design design branding
Les Astronautes is a family project created in 2019 which is dedicated to producing Natural and Organic wines. Les Astronautes philosophy is characterized by intervening as little as possible in all stages of the production of its wines, both in the vineyard and in the winery.
Their first organic wine was Pino Pinot.
Label Design | Packaging

Follow them IG: @astronauteswines
Behance Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121574435/Les-Astronautes-Wines

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
