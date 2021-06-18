Pino Pinot - Les Astronautes - Label Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Les Astronautes is a family project created in 2019 which is dedicated to producing Natural and Organic wines. Les Astronautes philosophy is characterized by intervening as little as possible in all stages of the production of its wines, both in the vineyard and in the winery.
Their first organic wine was Pino Pinot.
Label Design | Packaging
Follow them IG: @astronauteswines
Behance Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121574435/Les-Astronautes-Wines