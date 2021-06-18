SYF Concepts

Here was option 1 of Small Yard Flowers. I go through the two concepts of the process on video-call with the client. Here this mark was about showing this abstract, natural shaped flower mark. for sustainability it uses the circle shape, to represent an enclosure protecting the flower. The type and patterns are inspired by handmade linocuts, to give it even more natural undertones. And lastly, offbeat colors were presented with the earthy dark greens mixed with pale pinks. I like to explain the intention of every design choice I make during these presentation calls from typography to color choice.