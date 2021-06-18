SYF Concepts

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here was option 1 of Small Yard Flowers. I go through the two concepts of the process on video-call with the client. Here this mark was about showing this abstract, natural shaped flower mark. for sustainability it uses the circle shape, to represent an enclosure protecting the flower. The type and patterns are inspired by handmade linocuts, to give it even more natural undertones. And lastly, offbeat colors were presented with the earthy dark greens mixed with pale pinks. I like to explain the intention of every design choice I make during these presentation calls from typography to color choice.