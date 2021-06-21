Partnerships Illustration

Z1

Is the word partnership another empty term the agency world has used until it's exhausted? Has it lost its true meaning? Probably, and that’s why we need to rethink it! Either way, one thing is for sure: The client/vendor model for creating digital products is broken.

In this link we talk about outcome-driven cooperation, collaborative decision-making, and trust. We talk about crafting meaningful digital products for everyone involved.

This piece by illustrator Fran Pulido translates how partners share common hopes, dreams and ambitions in the digital products arena.

We take digital products from zero to one.
