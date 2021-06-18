niu

B for Book

niu
niu
B for Book composition arte book club alphabet collage digital art digital collage mixmedia graphic design
Second unselected shot for @arte.tv webseries Arte Book Club. I had fun exploring some typography with collages.

niu
niu

