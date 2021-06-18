Omega-3s are nutrients we get from food (or supplements) that help build and maintain a healthy body. This was an illustration I created for nutritional advice in an app, raising awareness of the benefits of Omega-3.

They’re also an energy source and help keep our hearts, lungs, blood vessels, and immune systems working the way they should! 🏃‍♀️

These nutrients can be found in foods such as fish or fish oil supplements - give it a go, you’ll feel better for it 😊