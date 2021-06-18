CasinoGold App ■ main screens

Hi guys,

this is my app design for a recent casino client. It was primarily developed as an app, but I created some components of their mobile game too, so it has a flashy, glossy look characteristic of this industry. Thanks for viewing, hope to see you soon again with some new stuff!

Hope you like these!

Thanks for watching!

