Igor Mijucic ■ ConturaDesign

CasinoGold App ■ main screens

Igor Mijucic ■ ConturaDesign
Igor Mijucic ■ ConturaDesign
CasinoGold App ■ main screens ux design layout dark ui ux ui design mobile app app mobile figma casino slot game 3d logo design illustration ux ui gambling
  1. Casino-Gold---Project-_-Presentacion-02b-New.jpg
  2. Casino-Gold---Project-_-Presentacion-01b-New.jpg
  3. Casino-Gold---Project-_-Presentacion-03.jpg

CasinoGold App ■ main screens

CasinoGold App ■ main screens
Hi guys,

this is my app design for a recent casino client. It was primarily developed as an app, but I created some components of their mobile game too, so it has a flashy, glossy look characteristic of this industry. Thanks for viewing, hope to see you soon again with some new stuff!

Hope you like these!

Thanks for watching!
Casino-Gold---Project-_-Presentacion-03.jpg
Igor Mijucic ■ ConturaDesign
Igor Mijucic ■ ConturaDesign
Art Director - Brand / Graphic Design, UI / UX, Web Design ✌
