Bala Footwear: "No Capes"

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Created for Bala Footwear for Nurses' Week 2021. Bala collected testimonials from their staff nurses and nurses across the country and saw that instead of the term “hero,” many nurses preferred the recognition that “they get sh*t done, and sh*t done well.” These were inspired by that realness as well as the warmth, strength, and fierceness from the nurses in my life.
Follow my journey ✨:
Instagram | Portfolio | Behance