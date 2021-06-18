Ahmed Hemel

Real estate flyer design

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel
  • Save
Real estate flyer design poster print design logo design template leaflet catalog magazine postcard real estate brochure flyer design flyer business corporate modern minimal creative branding graphic design
Download color palette

This business card is my own work.
I made this design from my own thoughts.
I hope to get some compliments from you.

if you need any kind of graphic design, please contact me.

Email: ahmedhemel.ah@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801936560030
FULL VIEW HERE

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel

More by Ahmed Hemel

View profile
    • Like