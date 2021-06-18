Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[SaaS/Dashboard] UI/UX Re-design for social-proof service

[SaaS/Dashboard] UI/UX Re-design for social-proof service logo illustration design website minimal figma app design ux ui prototype
UX / UI redesign of social-proof service Proventy.

The project's goal was to redesign the service. The client focused on modern design concepts for SaaS services.

We redesigned the design to be lighter, more concise, and cleaner. We also changed the arrangement of blocks and elements.
After our redesign, the service has become more beautiful, easier, and more user-friendly. This design concept increases user engagement and usability.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
