[SaaS/Dashboard] UI/UX Re-design for social-proof service

UX / UI redesign of social-proof service Proventy.
The project's goal was to redesign the service. The client focused on modern design concepts for SaaS services.
We redesigned the design to be lighter, more concise, and cleaner. We also changed the arrangement of blocks and elements.
After our redesign, the service has become more beautiful, easier, and more user-friendly. This design concept increases user engagement and usability.