TAK A SHO

Web App Marketplace - SOBAAR

TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Hire Us
  • Save
Web App Marketplace - SOBAAR interface page button card shop mobile app web design product design web vector branding logo illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Web App Marketplace - SOBAAR interface page button card shop mobile app web design product design web vector branding logo illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Web App Marketplace - SOBAAR interface page button card shop mobile app web design product design web vector branding logo illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Web App Marketplace - SOBAAR interface page button card shop mobile app web design product design web vector branding logo illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Sobaar Payment 1600x1200.mp4
  2. 4515203.jpg
  3. 4515204.jpg
  4. 4515197.jpg
  5. 4515198.jpg

Recently TAK A SHO partnered with SOBAAR to design and develop iOS & Android Apps for the 1st classified advertisements marketplace. Learn more about TAK A SHO innovations like the flow of adding the product into the classified app when you drop us a line :)

Do you want to make people fall in love with your product? 😍
Share your project details and ideas with us - 📩 sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Our website

Sobaar Payment 1600x1200.mp4
3 MB
Download
TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
We make people fall in love with your product 🔥
Hire Us

More by TAK A SHO

View profile
    • Like